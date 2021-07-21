Jubilee Auditorium JUBFEST Continues In July

After the success of June's Car-Cohort JubeFests in both Edmonton & Calgary, Alberta's Jubilees continue Summer's JubFest with live, local music on Thursday nights in both cities. Musicians are world-class, Alberta-based artists and will be presented just outdoors of each building in beautiful, intimate settings.

"We are excited to continue our live, outdoor music," says Jonathan Love, Executive Director, Alberta Jubilee Auditoria Society.

"JubeFest is an opportunity to for us to continue to present fantastic live experiences while we plan the safe return of audiences, performers, & technicians to our stages this Fall. We look forward to seeing you for our summer events during JubeFest."

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online through their website at https://www.jubileeauditorium.com/. Please bring your own lawn chair.

JubeFest in July in Calgary will feature Calgary's Half Hitch Beer and pre-mixed drinks from Eau Claire Distillery at $8 per cup. All AHS safety protocols will be followed.