Journey Through the Lens of Ed Ellis 2020 at Shumka Dance Centre

The family of local photographer Ed Ellis is inviting the community to Journey Through the Lens of Ed Ellis 2020.

The family of local photographer Ed Ellis is inviting the community to Journey Through the Lens of Ed Ellis 2020, a celebration and exhibition of Ed's life and work on August 22 & 23 from noon to 4pm at the Shumka Dance Centre (10515-111 Street NW).



Born and raised in Saskatoon, Ed studied Photography at NAIT, soon-after created Ed Ellis Photography, and made Edmonton his home base. Driven by his passion for the performing arts, Ed became the go-to photographer for the arts community in Edmonton and throughout the province including Alberta Ballet, Citadel Theatre, Edmonton Opera, Phoenix Theatre, Studio Theatre and the Shumka Dancers.



He also photographed numerous noteworthy Canadian musicians, writers, actors, artists, and public figures including W.O. Mitchell, Tommy Banks, PJ Perry and John Diefenbaker to name a few.



Ed's career spanned over four decades and his coverage of the arts in Alberta is a lasting legacy. His powerful Alberta landscape images, action shots of working cowboys and his playful red bicycle series, highlight his diverse skill and imagination as a photographer. Ed cared deeply about his work as it was something he loved to do. His passion, dedication and spirit are reflected in his beautiful photos which are a lasting tribute to his amazing talent.

Ed received a Mayor's Award for Support of the Arts for his work, and his photos attracted praise and awe from professional and amateur photographers alike.



Ed Ellis passed away quietly on May 30th, 2020 after a short but valiant battle against pulmonary fibrosis. He was a kind and generous son, brother and uncle. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, generosity, mentorship, and good humour. Ed's library of work will live on as a testament to his love of the arts and the beauty of the world around us.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Attendees are asked to rsvp in time slots here or via email at terryrobertellis@gmail.com



Photography will be on display and for sale. A portion of sales from this event will go towards the MacEwan University Ed Ellis Memorial Award for students of the Arts & Cultural Management Program.

Shows View More Edmonton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You