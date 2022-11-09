Gillian Bartolucci Presents SOMETHING SMALL, SOMETHING SWEET At Alumnae Theatre

Award winning comedian Gillian Bartolucci takes the stage with the critically acclaimed solo show Something Small, Something Sweet at the Alumnae Theatre from December 9-10, 2022. Directed by Carly Heffernan, Something Small, Something Sweet showcases Gillian Bartolucci's high energy cast of characters and choreo with memorable writing and expert precision.

Through a collection of sketches and storytelling Gillian Bartolucci (This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Second City, Just For Laughs) captures the sweet and bitter parts of life in Something Small, Something Sweet, which won Best in Venue at the 2022 Hamilton Fringe Festival. Whether it's the monumentous occasion of your fake ID working, to the crushing realization you've eaten the last All Dressed chip in the bag, Gillian recounts all of the good parts, the hard parts, and the small parts that make life so sweet.

Gillian Bartolucci is a comedian, actor, and Canadian Screen Award-nominated writer. She has written for CBC's This Hour Has 22 Minutes, showcased for JFL42 New Faces: Characters, and is currently an understudy of The Second City Toronto Main Stage Company. Her previous solo revue The Weight of It All was awarded Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production, and Outstanding Direction by NOW Magazine, as well as nominated for Best Solo Performance by My Entertainment World.



Something Small, Something Sweet



December 9-10, 2022 at 8pm

Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley Street

Tickets are $25 plus fees

$20 plus fees for students/arts workers

Available on Eventbrite