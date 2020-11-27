GLOW Edmonton Postponed Until December 18

GLOW Christmas Edmonton is postponing its opening until Friday, December 18th.

"I have full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols we have in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season experience," says local GLOW small-business owner Shannon Van Norman. "I look forward to seeing all our GLOW guests starting Friday, December 18."

Read about their rigorous, AHS-approved safety protocols here

GLOW Edmonton encourages ticket-holders to exchange tickets for another day of GLOW using information on the website www.glowyeg.ca. Refund information is also available on the website. All ticket holders will be contacted by December 17. Refunds and exchanges are available until December 17, 2020.

All GLOW fans who ask to differ their ticket to GLOW 2021 will receive $5 in GLOW Bucks when they join the festival event next year.

Come experience the magic of the season and help Santa along the way! Welcome to GLOW Edmonton where guests will safely enjoy over 90,000 ft.² of family fun, or couples romance, as they stroll through the million twinkly lights in the light gardens. Enjoy delicious food, festive drinks, entertainment, selfie walls, and Christmas shopping at the GLOW Merry Maker's Market. And don't forget, Santa needs your help. He has crashed his sleigh and his reindeer have scattered... travel through the maze to find Santa's lost reindeer, then cap off your adventure with a visit to the man himself-Santa Claus!

Merry Maker's Market Find gifts made with love this holiday season. More than 40 local artisans will be selling their unique creations at the Merry Makers Market. Discover an amazing array of holiday gifts, many made by hand, all produced locally. Come see what GLOW's Merry Makers have to offer.

i??Enjoy strolling the Market, do some holiday shopping, or find that special gift for yourself. Discover one-of-a-kind items from over 40 local vendors.

Stop by the Candy Cane Cafe located in the market for a holiday treat or beverage.

GLOW merchandise includes jewelry, personalized tumblers, face masks, candles, unique wood signs, homemade cakes, essential oils--items for everyone on your list to nourish your home, body, and soul.

