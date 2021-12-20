DEEP FREEZE: A BYZANTINE WINTER FETE Returns January 14

The first festival of the new year, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fete is out of hibernation and back to Borden Park and Alberta Avenue, with an extended 10-day event, January 14 - 23, 2022. Bring your cohort, spark your wonder, and promenade through a gallery of light, culture and beauty.

From dusk to dark (4pm - 10pm), walk through Borden Park (11020 75a Street) and see giant lantern sculptures; you might spot a woolly mammoth, some jellyfish, or even a rainbow! Visit ice sculptures of creatures that roamed Under the Ancient Arctic Sky, polar bears, buffalo, and maybe a megalonyx or two. Learn about the folklore of the Ukrainian, Francophone, Indigenous, Inuit and Métis cultures through art installations, featuring world-renowned Edmonton artists.

On the weekend, (January 15 & 16 | 22 & 23), trappers, tipis and traditions of the Indigenous peoples are honoured through art in all forms at the Pipon Village (118 Ave 92 Street). Enjoy storytellers, bannock, games and more. Step into any one of the tipis and learn more about the rich ancestral heritage of Edmonton.

Throughout the festival dates, The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse (9351 118 Ave) welcomes you for a cup of coffee, snacks and entertainment. Live music featuring some of Edmonton's best will be featured throughout the weekend. Stop in anytime to warm up with your favourite winter beverages, and catch a workshop or two.

More workshops, art installations and music jams along Alberta Avenue to be announced. A full schedule will be released shortly.

Celebrating 15 years, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is a free family event uniting Ukrainian, Franco-Albertan, Franco-African, First Nations, Chinese, Latin American, and Acadian/East Coast communities to taste, share and experience the Olde New Year.

Deep Freeze features a variety of free activities, including live music, world cuisine, dance, wagon rides, ice games, storytelling, giant ice slide, maker workshops, fireworks, an artisan market and gallery, and much more.