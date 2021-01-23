Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARY's WEDDING
The production is streaming now through November 30, 2021.
Citadel Theatre is currently streaming Mary's Wedding, now through November 30, 2021.
Tomorrow, Mary is to be wed. Tonight, she dreams of her beloved Charlie and the tale across time and seas that brought them together. In this new look at a Canadian classic, witness a love like no other from the Alberta prairies to the battlegrounds of World War I.
How to book:
- Click here to purchase your streaming pass.
- You will receive your code from the Box Office and instructions on how to input.
- You'll have unlimited access to stream for 48 hours after creating an account and inputting your code to the streaming platform.
- Turn the lights down, grab a snack, and enjoy the show!
- Click here for streaming FAQ.