Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARY's WEDDING

The production is streaming now through November 30, 2021.

Jan. 23, 2021  

Citadel Theatre is currently streaming Mary's Wedding, now through November 30, 2021.

Tomorrow, Mary is to be wed. Tonight, she dreams of her beloved Charlie and the tale across time and seas that brought them together. In this new look at a Canadian classic, witness a love like no other from the Alberta prairies to the battlegrounds of World War I.

How to book:


