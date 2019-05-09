Citadel Theatre Brings THE COLOR PURPLE to Edmonton This Fall!

May. 9, 2019  

THE COLOR PURPLE is here! Opening on September 21 and running through October 13, 2019, this powerful musical is running at Citadel Theatre in Edmonton.

An unforgettable story of hope and the healing power of love.

This Tony and Grammy Award winning musical is an epic tale spanning 40 years in the life of Celie, an African-American woman struggling against poverty, abuse, and prejudice in the American South of the 1930s.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.citadeltheatre.com/2019-2020/the-color-purple



