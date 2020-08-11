Citadel Returns To In-Person Performance With HORIZON LAB

They will be encouraging donations to the Citadel BIPOC Artist Fund, used for future initiatives like the Horizon Lab.

On March 13, 2020, Edmonton marked its final live, in-person performance on our stage with the dress rehearsal of The Garneau Block. Edmonton's arts community gathered to celebrate this story of connection and collaboration, and they're proud to announce a return to live performance will celebrate the same key values. In the Horizon Lab, they've commissioned five teams of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and disabled creators to develop new ten-minute pieces for the Shoctor Theatre.

The Associate Artist team (Helen Belay, Tai Amy Grauman, and Mieko Ouchi) presented the teams and production designer Elise Jason with a creative prompt to guide the development of the pieces, and the design which they will share. Inspired by J. Edward Chamberlin's If This is Your Land, Where Are Your Stories? Finding Common Ground, the artists were presented with "Where Are Your Stories?" to create their new works.

On August 28 and 29, they invite theatre-lovers to join live in the Shoctor Theatre to enjoy these fantastic collaborations created over one month. They will be admitting 100 tickets to permit physical distancing in the 681-seat house, and enacting rigorous cleaning and health measures to ensure a safe celebration for all. They understand that due to various risk levels, not all audiences will be able to attend in-person. The performance will be available online for a short time following the run.

Whether viewing online or in-person, there is no charge for admission. They will be encouraging donations to the Citadel BIPOC Artist Fund, used for future initiatives like the Horizon Lab.

The Teams:

Mohamed Ahmed and Elena Eli Belyea, with Mahalia Carter-Jamerson

Mac Brock and Tasana Clarke

Lady Vanessa Cardona and Todd Houseman, with Christina Nguyen and Sheldon Stockdale

Patricia Cerra, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks, and Carly Neis

Richard Lee Hsi and Morgan Yamada

"We are so excited to be part of this new era at the Citadel, and to be spearheading this important work. It has been five long months without live theatre in our building. We're absolutely thrilled that this is our first production as associates at the Citadel, as well as the manner in which we're returning to the stage. This is a love letter to our craft, to artists we believe in, and to the world-changing power of storytelling."

-Helen Belay, Tai Amy Grauman, and Mieko Ouchi,

Citadel Theatre Associate Artists

