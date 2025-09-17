Ballet Edmonton Set to Open Its 14th Season with SIREN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Edmonton is launching its 14th season with a dynamic new program October 17, 18, and 19 at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall. This season's opener underscores the company’s commitment to bold, innovative work and marks the return of the family-friendly Sunday matinee.

The season opens with SIREN, spotlighting Canadian Emerging Voices. You'll see the return of audience favourite Night Breath by Ethan Colangelo, plus two new works: one by Emerging Choreographic Platform artist Nevan Boyden, and another by Béatrice Larrivée, whose perspective bridges her Canadian roots and years with Batsheva Dance Company. Audiences can expect an evening of innovative choreography and world-class dancers, a performance celebrating Ballet Edmonton’s role as one of Canada’s leading contemporary ballet companies.

“I’m so excited to welcome our Edmonton audience back to the theatre as we open our season with SIREN. Our dancers have poured themselves into these new creations, and I can’t wait for you to experience their artistry, energy, and daring spirit on stage.” – Kirsten Wicklund, Artistic Director.