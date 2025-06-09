BRAVI! Comes to Edmonton Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The opening production of Edmonton Opera's 2025/26 season features opera's greatest hits in a dazzling celebration of the most powerful and timeless music ever composed.

As the orchestra tunes and the lights dim, a sense of anticipation fills the air. This staged performance unfolds with electrifying overtures, soaring arias, and moving ensembles and choruses that transport the audience through the emotional landscapes of love, betrayal, triumph, and despair.

Iconic pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, and Bizet come to life showcasing the virtuosity of the orchestra and the breathtaking skill of our soloists.

Between the familiar melodies and stunning orchestral interludes, each piece captures the grandeur of opera's greatest moments. The evening is a feast for the senses with the rich acoustics of the concert hall amplifying every note and the performers' passion making each piece unforgettable.

Selected soloists include acclaimed soprano Miriam Khalil and rising Canadian tenor Zachary Rioux. The evening is directed by Artistic Director Joel Ivany, with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Simon Rivard.

