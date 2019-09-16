Alberta Ballet Presents TAJ EXPRESS

Launching the 2019 / 2020 Season, Alberta Ballet is pleased to welcome international Bollywood sensation Taj Express, October 4 & 5 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Alberta Ballet's presentations are the first stops on Taj Express' debut North American tour.



Taj Express explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations. Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation took audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society during their 2017 US tour. The production is a high-energy celebration of new India's pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.

"The opportunity to host and feature foreign and exotic art on our home stage has always been vital to our vision and none have come from as far as Taj Express. With billions of fans around the world, the immense popularity of this unique ensemble has been generated by Shruti and Vaibhavi Merchant, international leaders in the art of Bollywood," said Alberta Ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître.

Taj Express features music by Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire) and acclaimed Bollywood composers, Salim & Sulaiman Merchant and Monty Sharma. The production is directed by Shurti Merchant with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Tickets for Taj Express start at $47.60 and are available through ticketmaster.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 pm. For more information visit albertaballet.com





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You