Wild Swan Theatre Has Announced A COUNTDOWN TO CODING TO THE MOON Pre-Launch Party

For forty years ago, the award-winning Wild Swan Theater has made and sustained theater that entertains, engages, and challenges audiences of all ages and abilities. In our fourth decade, we are tackling new themes and forging new partnerships that celebrate women and science.

A Countdown to Coding to the Moon Pre-Launch Party on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 at the Circ Bar in Ann Arbor offers a "first look and listen" of our upcoming production, Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions. Pre-Launch Party guests will enjoy selected scenes and music by playwright and director Hilary Cohen, composer Erik Santos, and the Wild Swan Theater Company. This new, original play features the brilliant work of the NASA scientist who led the team that wrote the computer code that guided the Apollo astronauts to the moon and back. By joining us at Countdown to Coding to the Moon, guests will help us bring a story to the stage that provides positive role models, challenges stereotypes, and inspires young girls and boys with a more inclusive and diverse picture of those who work in math and science.

Tickets for this exciting preview are $20 and include one drink ticket, light appetizers, and a Q &A session with the director, composer, and cast. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://wildswantheater.thundertix.com/.

Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions is a collaboration with the Michigan Science Center, Leslie Nature & Science Center, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, and the UM Museum of Natural History that premieres at Towsley Auditorium, Washtenaw Community College March 4-7, 2020. It will then travel to the Michigan Science Center (MiSci), MSU Science Festival, and schools and theaters in Michigan. This original production is supported in part by the Buhr Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Ford Motor Company Fund, James A. and Faith Knight Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, Michigan Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to everyone including accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama camps, visit the www.wildswantheater.org.





