VIDEO: Michigan Opera Theatre Artists Perform 'Brindisi' From LA TRAVIATA

MOT Studio Artists (soprano Avery Boettcher and tenor Edward Graves) sing the Brindisi (the drinking song) from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," accompanied by members of the Michigan Opera Theatre Orchestra.

Members, MOT Orchestra:

Laura Leigh Roelofs, Violin (Assistant Concertmaster)

Nermis Mieses, Oboe (Principal)

Carrie Banfield-Taplin, Horn (Principal)

John Madison, Viola (Principal)

Derek Weller, Bass (Principal)

Michael Sherman, Music Coordinator (MOT Studio Principal Coach)

