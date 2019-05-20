Theatre And Dance At Wayne Offers Free Children's Theatre Tour To Detroit Community Public Schools

This summer the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University, presents the Touring Children's Theatre production of "Miss Electricity" by Kathryn Walat. This colorful and fast-paced show tours for free to nearly 30 Detroit Community Public Schools as part of the department's ongoing community outreach program. The public is invited to purchase tickets to a performance at the Hilberry Theatre on on June 8th at 11 a.m.



"Since 2013 the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance has offered a free children's theatre tour to Detroit Community Public Schools to engage Detroit children in a performing arts experience that excites and educates them," says department chair and executive producer, John Wolf. "Theatre, in particular, has the ability to inspire compassion and empathy in others and if we can be part of that bridge-building, we'll have done a tremendous service for our youth."



"Miss Electricity" is the story of a fifth-grade girl named Violet who is determined to show the world, not to mention the kids at school, just how special she is. How can she focus on something like learning the state capitals when she's trying to become famous? With the help of her assistant Freddy, she sets out to break a world record, any world record, but keeps facing obstacle after obstacle. Frustrated with not being special and facing bullies Connie and Billy, Violet becomes accidentally extraordinary when she is struck by lightning-twice-and gains control over all things electric. Under the name Miss Electricity, Violet zaps her way through circuits, bullies, and schoolwork. But does she really control electricity? Or is maybe Freddy more friend than assistant? With the help of Athena, the goddess of wisdom, Violet learns that being a good friend is special in itself and that maybe her mom does have a point about learning the state capitals after all. This 40-minute fast-paced, comical yet endearing story of how a young girl discovers self-confidence, stands up to bullies, and learns to trust her friends and family is perfect for kids of all ages!



While most touring dates are booked, schools interested in booking the tour may contact Devon Redmond, Group Sales Coordinator, at (313) 577-0852 or by email at groupsales@wayne.edu.



Tickets to the public performance on June 8 are available online at www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com, or by phone at (313) 577-2972. The Box Office is operating on its summer schedule, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



A convenience fee of $2 per ticket is automatically added to your ticket when purchasing online. Additional fees may be required per order.



