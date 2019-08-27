Reyes | Finn Presents Maya Stovall And Yevgeniya Baras

Reyes | Finn is pleased to present two solo exhibitions of new work by Maya Stovall and Yevgeniya Baras, titled Machine and Skirting Legibility respectively. The opening reception will take place at the gallery on Friday, September 13 from 6 to 8pm.



Maya Stovall, a fourth-generation Detroiter who splits her time between Detroit and LA, investigates what she considers monumental questions of existence. Equal parts conceptual artist and anthropologist, she works across moving and still image, objects, and performance, deploying frameworks of time, space, and place to press questions of historical context and contemporary living. For her first solo exhibition with Reyes | Finn, she presents a new wall-mounted installation of neon and fluorescent works titled A _____ that defies gravity. These works are presented alongside her new neon series, 1526 (NASDAQ: FAANG), drawing upon over 490 years and tens of thousands of pages of African American historical archives. Phase 2 of 1526 will be presented with the gallery at NADA Miami, 2019. This is the artist's first solo exhibition with Reyes | Finn, it is not her first time in the gallery's location. In high school, she worked at 1500 Trumbull Avenue when it was a community center called Casa Maria Family Services.



Yevgeniya Baras is a Brooklyn-based artist whose slow, layered canvases function between sculpture in low relief and painting. Baras's marks accumulate as stitches, folds, embedded found objects, and layers of paint. Her paintings may encounter abuse, instability, and abandonment, and become themselves in the process. Surfaces contain symbols and elements of text in Cyrillic and Latin. The resulting works emerge as bilingual objects, imperfect, spirited, and mysterious. For her first solo exhibition with Reyes | Finn, she will present eight new paintings.



ABOUT MAYA STOVALL

Dr. Maya Stovall (Ph.D. Anthropology) is a Whitney Biennial artist (2017), a Studio Museum in Harlem F-Series artist (2017-18), and a tenure-track assistant professor and artist at California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly) in Pomona, Calif. Her works are included in the permanent collections at The Cranbrook Art Museum and The Whitney Museum of American Art. Her book, Liquor Store Theatre, a screenplay-style contemplation of the McDougall Hunt neighborhood on Detroit's east side, is forthcoming August 2020 (Duke Press). Her second book with Duke, Writing Through Walls, co-authored with her brother Josef Cadwell, discusses conceptual practices and contemporary lives, from the inside and outside of United States carceral systems. Her upcoming Detroit appearances include a digital, group exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD, fall 2019) and a collaborative, concurrent, dual-solo exhibition alongside artist Todd Stovall at Detroit Artists Market (DAM, fall 2020). The artist lives and works in Detroit, where she grew up, and Los Angeles County.



ABOUT YEVGENIYA BARAS

Yevgeniya Baras is an artist living and working in NY. Yevgeniya has a BA and MS from the University of Pennsylvania (2003) and an MFA in Painting and Drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (2007). Yevgeniya has exhibited her work in several New York City galleries and internationally. She is represented by Nicelle Beauchene Gallery in NY and the Landing Gallery in LA. Yevgeniya is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship in 2019, the Pollock-Krasner grant and the Chinati Foundation Residency in 2018, and the Yaddo Residency in 2017. She received the Artadia Prize and was selected for the Sharpe-Walentas Studio Program and the MacDowell Colony residency in 2015. In 2014 she was named the recipient of the Rema Hort Mann Foundation's Emerging Artist Prize. Her work has been reviewed in the New York Times, LA Times, ArtForum, and Art in America. Yevgeniya's next solo exhibitions are at Reyes Projects, Detroit in Sept 2019 and in LA at the Landing Gallery In April 2020. Yevgeniya co-founded and co-curated Regina Rex Gallery on the Lower East Side of NY (2010-2018). Yevgeniya has curated and co-curated over twenty exhibitions at Regina Rex and other galleries in NY, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Yevgeniya is teaching at RISD and Sarah Lawrence College.



ABOUT REYES | FINN

Reyes | Finn is a contemporary art gallery in Detroit, MI, established in 2017. Reyes | Finn reveals multiple exhibitions a year dedicated to emerging and mid-career artists. It is with such presentations that the gallery seeks to reveal a profile both internationally renowned and regional in dialogue. Collaborating with artists, patrons and institutions alike, the gallery hopes to continue to diversify and strengthen Detroit's arts community.





Website: www.reyesfinn.com

1500 Trumbull Avenue

Detroit, MI 48216

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm

248-839-5342





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You