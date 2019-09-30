Original Zom-Com ZOM-BRIDE Announced At St. Dunstan's Theatre

Just in time for Halloween, St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild is proud to present ZOM-BRIDE!, an original play written by Jake Zinke (West Bloomfield). ZOM-BRIDE! is a parody of the 1943 film I Walked with a Zombie, which was loosely based on the novel Jane Eyre. ZOM-BRIDE! is full of physical comedy, sexual innuendo, voodoo dolls, magic, and, of course, zombies! The cast of characters is played by a troupe of four actors, most of whom play several different roles, often moments after one another. This is a fast-paced, madcap comedy with quick changes, mystery, and fake blood. The troupe of actors are played by Molly Dorset (Birmingham), Paul Dorset (Birmingham), Jeff Foust (West Bloomfield), and Jake Zinke (West Bloomfield).

St. Dunstan's will be presenting ZOM-BRIDE! as a fundraiser for the theatre. The funds raised will be used to help give St. D's a facelift! Facelift details include installing a personal amplification system for our patrons and Members with hearing difficulty, updating the look of the lobby kiosk, replacing the curtains under the proscenium, and other exciting updates.

Zinke is no stranger to St. Dunstan's. He has been a member since 2011 and currently sits on the board of directors as President of our theatre. He has written and directed four of the original children's shows produced at St. Dunstan's, and has written and directed several one-act plays performed at area theatres. Zinke is looking forward to sharing ZOM-BRIDE! with audiences, saying "I am passionate about this piece because it has been a work-in-progress for over three years. It is the style of show that I love to be involved with: it is a show in which the actors get to play several roles, engage in improvisation, and develop the show and characters in close collaboration with their fellow cast members."

ONE WEEKEND ONLY! Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 pm; Saturday Oct. 26 at 8 pm and 10:30 pm. (90 minutes, no intermission). There will also be a performance on Thursday October 24th which is currently being reserved for members and season ticket holders.

SCARY-OKE -- Following the Oct. 26, 10:30 pm performance, DJ Chuck will host Midnight Scary-oke! Come sing your favorite songs with the cast of Zom-Bride! Admission is free with your purchase of a ticket to any performance of Zom-Bride! Party like it's your last night among the living -- it's sure to be a scream!

To order tickets, or for more information - including details on parking, and seating - visit www.StDunstansTheatre.com or call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826).





