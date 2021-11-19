Midland Center For The Arts Welcomes New Manager Of Produced Theatre And Theatre Education

Midland Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Travis Kendrick as the new Manager of Produced Theatre and Theatre Education. Kendrick comes to the Center as a professional director, choreographer and educator, having most recently served as the Director of Education for Mill Mountain Theatre and Visiting Faculty Member for both Hollins University and Virginia tech.

"When seeking someone to continue the longstanding tradition of high-quality performances with Center Stage Theatre, our community theatre company, and to reengage with the young people in our community through theatre education and performances - we are thrilled to have Travis Kendrick joining our staff with an immense amount of experience building engaging theatrical programs" said Dr. Matt Travis, Director of Produced Programs at Midland Center for the Arts.

Kendrick received his Master of Fine Arts in Directing from the University of California-Irvine in 2016 and his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Point Park University in 2008. While pursuing his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Point Park University, he was a founding member of the Experimental Theatre Project, a theatre ensemble focused on the collaboration to create exciting new works. Through his active involvement, he co-wrote the book and lyrics to DOTTY DOT: A Children's Musical which toured local elementary schools in Pittsburgh, and then premiered in New York City at the Secret Theatre and was extended to run for over a year.

"When I first came across this opportunity at the Center, it truly felt like the perfect blend of my artistic and professional talents, and in a community that is highly invested in the arts," said Travis Kendrick. "I am excited to have relocated to the Great Lakes Bay Region to work closely with the incredibly dedicated volunteers who have brought thought-provoking and entertaining works to the stages at the Center for many years."

As the Director of Education at Mill Mountain Theatre, an Equity Regional Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, he taught a variety of classes in musical theatre, acting, and dance; while also a Visiting Faculty Member for Hollins University and Virginia Tech, where he taught Music Theatre Techniques, Viewpoints, Music Theatre Styles Dance, Contemporary Scene Study, Acting Dynamics, Musical Theatre Capstone, and Directing. Some directing credits at Mill Mount Theatre include: Spring Awakening, A Christmas Story, Mamma Mia, Next to Normal, Shrek the Musical, The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, Romeo & Juliet, The Jungle Book, The Little Lion, Patchwork, The Christmas Cup, A Simple Gift, and Willy Wonka Jr.

In this newly created role at Midland Center for the Arts, Kendrick will work with the Center's volunteer artists and technicians to support the creation of staged works with Center Stage Theatre, and oversee the development of a robust theatre education program to teach young artists about the wide breadth of roles and responsibilities behind producing a production.

"I am excited to take on this new opportunity in developing programs that engage the young people in the community, and connect our youth with the professional artists and productions we bring through our facility each and every season," added Kendrick.

