JAGGED LITTLE PILL, ANASTASIA, and More Announced for Miller Auditorium Broadway In West Michigan 22/23 Season

Miller Auditorium has announced its 2022-23 Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Series. Kicking off the series is the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA! Miller plays host to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hairspray; the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON; and audience-favorite, CATS. The 2022-23 Broadway season culminates with the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's hit album, JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Subscriptions will be available in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300 or online at MillerAuditorium.com. Miller Auditorium's 2022-23 Spotlight Series events will be announced at a later date, along with single ticket on-sale dates.

Renewing Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan subscribers receive first opportunity to keep their existing seats-and to add seats to 2022-23 Spotlight Series events as they are announced. 2022-23 Broadway season package prices start as low as $140. That's just $28 a ticket!

2022-23 MILLER AUDITORIUM ZHANG FINANCIAL BROADWAY IN WEST MICHIGAN SERIES:



ANASTASIA: Oct. 7 - 8, 2022

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

HAIRSPRAY: Nov. 4 - 5, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

THE BOOK OF MORMON: Jan. 27 - 28, 2023

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

CATS: Feb. 17 - 18, 2023

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

JAGGED LITTLE PILL: March 10 - 12, 2023

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show-is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human...at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.