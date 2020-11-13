Flint Repertory Theatre Sweeps The Wilde Awards

Flint Repertory Theatre has won 26 Wilde Awards this year

Flint Repertory Theatre has won 26 Wilde Awards this year, including "Best Play, Drama" and "Best Musical." That's more than any other theatre in the state.

"We are thrilled to bring home this many Wilde Awards in our second season," says Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "The Michigan theatre community is vibrant and diverse and it's wonderful to have the work of so many of our artists honored in this way."

EncoreMichigan.com, the state's leading theatre news organization, gives out the annual Wilde Awards to professional theatres in categories such as "Best Play," "Best Musical," "Best Production" and "Best Director."

David Kiley, the owner of EncoreMichigan.com, says, "Flint Repertory Theatre has burst on the scene under Michael Lluberes' leadership, as one of the most innovative and creative theatres in the state. Their selection of material and extraordinary imagination with set design, when added to their superior casting, makes every production they do a must-see!"

Bridgette Redman reviews for EncoreMichigan and says she is consistently impressed with the performances at the Flint Repertory Theatre.

"It's not surprising they did so well this year under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. He continually raises the bar with compelling shows. It's all stepped up to another level, and it's really good! The shows produced this year were stunning, compelling and left you breathless in your seat with a lot to talk about when the show was over."

Flint Repertory Theatre's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought-provoking theater that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages.

Flint Repertory Theatre's 2020 Wilde Awards include:

Best Plays (Drama)

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Best Musical

Into The Woods

Best Director - Plays

Michael Lluberes, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Kathryn Walsh, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Michael Lopetrone, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Best Lead Actress In A Play

Janet Haley, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Janet Haley, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Rico Bruce Wade, Into The Woods

Gage Webster, Into The Woods

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Liz Jaffe, Into The Woods

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Joshua Clark, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Jeremy Proulx, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Claire Jolliffe, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Best Teamwork

Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly, The Chairs

Best Lighting

Chelsie McPhilimy, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Best Costumes

Brandon R. McWilliams, Into The Woods

Best Set Design

Shane Cinal, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Lauren Nigri, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Andrew Licout, The Chairs

Best Sound Design

Aaron Weeks, The Chairs

Best Visual Design Using Multi-Media

Alison Dobbins, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Best Music Direction

Casey Baker, Into The Woods

Best Prop Design

Lisa Bilaski, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Sarah Briggs, The Chairs

The Terry Heck Rising Star Award

Ava Katherine Pietras, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You