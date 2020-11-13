Flint Repertory Theatre Sweeps The Wilde Awards
Flint Repertory Theatre has won 26 Wilde Awards this year
Flint Repertory Theatre has won 26 Wilde Awards this year, including "Best Play, Drama" and "Best Musical." That's more than any other theatre in the state.
"We are thrilled to bring home this many Wilde Awards in our second season," says Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "The Michigan theatre community is vibrant and diverse and it's wonderful to have the work of so many of our artists honored in this way."
EncoreMichigan.com, the state's leading theatre news organization, gives out the annual Wilde Awards to professional theatres in categories such as "Best Play," "Best Musical," "Best Production" and "Best Director."
David Kiley, the owner of EncoreMichigan.com, says, "Flint Repertory Theatre has burst on the scene under Michael Lluberes' leadership, as one of the most innovative and creative theatres in the state. Their selection of material and extraordinary imagination with set design, when added to their superior casting, makes every production they do a must-see!"
Bridgette Redman reviews for EncoreMichigan and says she is consistently impressed with the performances at the Flint Repertory Theatre.
"It's not surprising they did so well this year under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. He continually raises the bar with compelling shows. It's all stepped up to another level, and it's really good! The shows produced this year were stunning, compelling and left you breathless in your seat with a lot to talk about when the show was over."
Flint Repertory Theatre's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought-provoking theater that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages.
Flint Repertory Theatre's 2020 Wilde Awards include:
Best Plays (Drama)
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Best Musical
Into The Woods
Best Director - Plays
Michael Lluberes, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Kathryn Walsh, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Best Lead Actor in a Musical
Michael Lopetrone, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Best Lead Actress In A Play
Janet Haley, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Janet Haley, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Rico Bruce Wade, Into The Woods
Gage Webster, Into The Woods
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Liz Jaffe, Into The Woods
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Joshua Clark, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Jeremy Proulx, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Claire Jolliffe, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Best Teamwork
Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly, The Chairs
Best Lighting
Chelsie McPhilimy, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Best Costumes
Brandon R. McWilliams, Into The Woods
Best Set Design
Shane Cinal, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Lauren Nigri, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Andrew Licout, The Chairs
Best Sound Design
Aaron Weeks, The Chairs
Best Visual Design Using Multi-Media
Alison Dobbins, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Best Music Direction
Casey Baker, Into The Woods
Best Prop Design
Lisa Bilaski, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Sarah Briggs, The Chairs
The Terry Heck Rising Star Award
Ava Katherine Pietras, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds