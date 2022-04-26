Famed Violinist Midori Makes Detroit Recital Appearance in May

Midori, one of the most renowned violinists of our time, will make a rare metro Detroit recital appearance on the Chamber Music Detroit series at Seligman Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM. The program, which Midori will perform with pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute, includes Dvořák's Sonatina for Violin and Piano in G major, Op. 100, Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in G major and Beethoven's "Kreutzer" Sonata in A major, Op. 47.

Single tickets for the live concert ranging in price from $12.50 to $65, and digital tickets for the livestream priced at $10, are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

In concert around the world, Midori has transfixed audiences, bringing together graceful precision and intimate expression. She has performed with, among others, the London, Chicago, and San Francisco Symphony Orchestras, the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras, and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. She has collaborated with such outstanding musicians as Claudio Abbado, Emanuel Ax, Leonard Bernstein, Christoph Eschenbach, Yo-Yo Ma, Susanna Mälkki, Zubin Mehta, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, among many others.

Midori's diverse discography on Warner Classica, Sony Classical, Ondine and Onyx includes a Grammy Award-winning recording of Hindemith's Violin Concerto with Christoph Eschenbach and the NDR Symphony Orchestra.

Deeply committed to furthering humanitarian and educational goals, Midori has founded several non-profit organizations. Midori & Friends provides music programs for New York City youth and communities, and MUSIC SHARING, a Japan-based foundation, brings western classical and Japanese music traditions into young lives in Japan and throughout Asia by presenting programs in schools, institutions, and hospitals. Through Partners in Performance (PiP), Midori co-presents chamber music concerts around the U.S., focusing on smaller communities that are outside the radius of major urban centers and have limited resources.

Through her work as an artist and humanitarian, she serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. In recognition of her lifetime of contributions to American culture, Midori was the recipient of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors and was celebrated by Yo-Yo Ma, Bette Midler and John Lithgow, among others, during the May 2021 Honors ceremonies in Washington, DC.

Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute's powerfully and intricately crafted performances have earned her critical acclaim throughout North America and Europe. Her ability to communicate the essential substance of a work has led critics to describe her as 'an artist of commanding technique, refined temperament and persuasive insight' (The New York Times).

Much sought after as a chamber musician, Ieva regularly tours and appears at international music festivals, including Marlboro, Ravinia, Bard and Caramoor as well as festivals across Europe. Her piano trio, Trio Cavatina, won the 2009 Naumburg International Chamber Music Competition. In the fall of 2016, Ieva began a collaboration with the violinist Midori, and they have since given recitals across North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She made her Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut at the Ravinia Festival with James Conlon.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. For details on the most up-to-date policies, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.