Chamber Music Society Of Detroit Is Now Chamber Music Detroit

In a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit has changed its name to Chamber Music Detroit.

The 78-year-old arts organization, one of the nation's oldest and most respected independent chamber music presenters, is shortening its name in keeping with its goal of being more broadly inclusive and welcoming new audiences throughout Metro Detroit.

In announcing the change today, Chamber Music Detroit President Steve Wogaman said, "The word 'society' meant something different to our founding generation in the middle of the last century than the connotations of exclusivity the word carries today. We're still the same organization, a wonderful group of people who love to listen to great music together. 'Chamber Music Detroit' sends the message that the music is at the center, and everyone is warmly welcomed."

Learn more at www.CMDetroit.org.