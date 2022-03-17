BWW Interview: Director Dee Dee Batteast Talks the Girl Power Comedy of THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Farmers Alley Theatre!

Heads are going to roll at Farmers Alley Theatre with their presentation of The Revolutionists, the irreverent, girl-power comedy, running from March 18th through April 3rd in Kalamazoo. The show is set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror with well-known characters you may recognize: Olympe De Gouges (Lisa Abbott), Marianne Angelle (Arizsia Staton), Charlotte Corday (Devon Hayakawa), and Marie Antoinette (Megan Tiller). Written by Lauren Gundernson, this is modern theatre at its best: provocative, of the moment, funny, and thought-provoking. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a chance to speak to the show's director, Dee Dee Batteast, about how this show is one not to be missed!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you share your pronouns with me, please?

Dee Dee Batteast: Absolutely. She/Her - thank you for asking. I love that this question is being asked.

Dee Dee Batteast

Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

HA! The briefest background possible of my theatre career. I live in Chicago as a working actress, writer, director, and teacher. I am an adjunct faculty at Ball State University. I lived in New York once, but I prefer Chicago at the moment. I love making things for people to enjoy - specifically stories - specifically on stage.

Describe The Revolutionists in five words.

Punk rock women destroying the status quo. That's more than 5 words but Revolutionary women rarely follow rules.

How would you describe The Revolutionists in your own words?

Oh, I wouldn't, Lauren Gunderson's words are way better.

[Press Release of show's description: It's 1793 Paris and a fearsome foursome of females is ready to shake France to its core! A mix of Hamilton and Sex and the City with a dash of 21st century humor and wit, the play centers around playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle as they hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity of the late 18th century in the city of lights. At its core, The Revolutionists shows us how these four bad-ass women merge art and activism and teach us how we actually can go about changing our world.}

How is a show set in 1793 Paris relevant to 2022 today?

How is it not? Civil unrest. Subjugation of women. The currency of Friendship. The fact that there is currently a bigger gap in wealth distribution between the rich and poor in America today than there was in France right before the French Revolution. Furious and fed-up women just trying to live...we are literally in the middle of a revolution right now. The comparisons never end.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moments are the moments where the characters resemble my kickass female artist friends. That's when I think we're the most successful in theatre. When what's happening on stage reminds us of our lives offstage.

What makes this show unique?

I think what makes this show special is its spoon full of sugar effect. I feel like my aesthetic is incredibly heavy themes juxtaposed with humor, whimsy, and the irreverence of pop culture. I think that traditionally we've explored those narratives when it comes to white, cis men. America's exploration of the anti-hero is varied even if the protagonist all look the same. They are funny and flawed while dealing with massively dark themes. You see them in American Psycho, Fight Club, Deadpool, or even historical figures like Truman Capote. But when we tell stories about being black or queer or even female in America - in order to be taken seriously while discussing the specific hurdles and or obstacles of "the other" we often have to tell those stories joylessly while depicting great suffering in order to elicit empathy from the viewer. As a director, my work pushes against that always. Lauren Gunderson does it seamlessly in The Revolutionists and I am grateful. As a woman (and specifically a woman of color) I deserve to be in a joyful room too. I love that this piece manages to be so funny and touching. The heads and the laughter will roll.

Do you have a favorite character in the show?

I don't have a favorite character. I need each of them. I feel the rage of Charlotte, and I need it to shove me towards action rather than just complaining. I need the conviction and hope of Marianne. I long for the privilege of Marie and for her whit. I am most like Olympe - faced with the monumental and invaluable task of recording this life/revolution with my work and or art. I need to make things that matter the way she does. And I'm afraid of failing not just myself but my friends. Also, spoiler alert: it's possible that there's only one character in this play. Shhhhh.

Would you be friends with any of the characters in real life?

I would be friends with all of them. Even though I feel like I might fall out often with Olympe and Marie. Olympe purely because we would be too similar. And Marie because that amount of privilege often comes with some portion ignorance. Still, I would be so drawn to Olympe's art and her courage that we would make up easy after being super messy. And Marie is so deeply clever and that she'd be hard to resist. Also, in this show, she's so open to learning. And that's really all any relationship needs willingness, curiosity, and a good sense of humor. So, I stand by my initial answer - all of them.

What has been your favorite aspect about directing The Revolutionists?

I like a challenge. I love a smart piece. And I love working with women. If this piece was a food, it would be baked mac and cheese with crispy bacon and bread crumbs. What's not to love?

Why is The Revolutionists a great night out for Michigan theatre fans?

It's a great night out for Michigan-based theatre fans because it's a whip-smart piece, that's as sharp as it is funny, with just the right amount of sentimentality. I honestly believe that you will laugh and cry and learn. This is a piece that you go home and google about.

How can readers connect with you?

Meh, I'm happy to offer you my insta handle, but it's really just comprised, or selfies, food, and Chicago.. mostly selfies. I like human more than "likes" - but I get that it's a thing. @DeeDeeBatteast

The Revolutionists runs from March 18th to April 3rd at Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo. For more information and tickets, visit www.FarmersAlleyTheatre.com.

Per Farmers Alley Theatre's COVID-19 Safety plan, all of our artists, designers and staff are fully vaccinated. We require that patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre show proof of vaccination when attending a performance. All patrons must also always wear a mask when inside Farmers Alley Theatre, per CDC recommendations regarding indoor gatherings. All COVID, mask and safety regulations will be continually monitored and are subject to change due to the advice of health experts and the State of Michigan.