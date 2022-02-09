Alicia Olatuja to Present INTUITION: SONGS FROM THE MINDS OF WOMEN at Wharton Center

Showcasing her broad vocal range through Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women, Alicia Olatuja is coming to Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre on Wednesday, March 2. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Alicia Olatuja has been astounding audiences with her exquisite vocals, artistry, and captivating presence since she first came into the national spotlight in 2013, performing as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Barack Obama's second inauguration. Now making her Wharton Center debut, Olatjua performs a celebration of women composers in Intuition: Songs From the Minds of Women, reinterpreting works by Sade, Tracy Chapman, Linda Creed and more through her lens of classic, jazzy soul.

Combining the earthy with the sublime from jazz to R&B, in 2014 Olatuja came to the attention of the acclaimed composer/arranger/pianist Billy Childs and was brought on to be part of the touring incarnation of Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro. Her voice also entranced legendary Hammond B3 organist Dr. Lonnie Smith, who invited her to join his band on the Charlie Parker Festival, the BRIC JazzFest, Montreal Jazz Festival, and others.

Olatuja is also one of three featured vocalists on the Jazz at Lincoln Center commissioned project, Songs of Freedom, joining Dee Dee Bridgewater and Theo Bleckmann, exploring the works of Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, and Abbey Lincoln.

