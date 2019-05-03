A NIGHT OF IMPROV COMEDY Coming To The Sauk

An annual tradition at The Sauk continues this month with "A Night of Improv Comedy" scheduled for Saturday, May 18. The Sauk is Hillsdale County's community theatre located in Jonesville, Mich.

"A Night of Improv Comedy" is performed by GoProv, an improvisational comedy troupe based in Goshen, Ind. GoProv uses audience suggestions to create comedy scenes. The fast-paced, hilarious show will have no rehearsal, no script and everything will be made up on the spot. This will be the sixth consecutive year GoProv has traveled to Jonesville.

"This show has become a beloved tradition at The Sauk," said Executive Director Trinity Bird. "This show is held annually during Jonesville's Riverfest celebration. Hearing an auditorium full of people laughing is one of my favorite sounds."

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. All tickets are $10. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org. The box office at the theatre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the performance. All seating is assigned. Early purchase of seats is encouraged.

More information about GoProv, The Sauk and upcoming productions can be found at www.thesauk.org.

'A Night of Improv Comedy' is sponsored by Drews Place Assisted Living Communities. The Sauk's 2019 season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design. The Sauk is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment of the Arts.





