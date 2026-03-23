Spotlight: LUCKY STIFF at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

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Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. He just needs to take his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Pass his uncle off as still living, and the money is his. Fail and his inheritance goes straight to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn … or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex! From the Tony Award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island, Anastasia), Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

Flint Repertory Theatre and University of Michigan-Flint’s Program of Theatre & Dance are combining forces for this first-ever co-production, featuring a cast composed of both professional and student actors along with a professional creative team of University of Michigan-Flint faculty and Flint Rep artists.