$30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets Announced For MEAN GIRLS in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MEAN GIRLS. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. MEAN GIRLS will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from June 21 - 26, 2022. For details on performance times, visit https://broadwaygrandrapids.com/mean-girls.

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award- winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicolaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.