Straight No Chaser to Return to the Des Moines Civic Center Stage With HOLIDAY RADIO TOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RIAA-certified Gold and holiday favorites a cappella group Straight No Chaser are back for another festive fall with their “Holiday Road Tour.” Straight No Chaser will be sharing the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season with families around the country starting in October – the group will be on the Des Moines Civic Center stage November 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The “Holiday Road Tour” (a nod to the theme song of cult classic film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation) kicks off in Findlay, Ohio on October 17, with dates running all the way through New Year's Eve.

The tour will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser's first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020's Social Christmasing. The group will reveal more details, including the full track listing, in the upcoming months.

“For Straight No Chaser, it absolutely is the most wonderful time of the year,” said group member Walter Chase. “This year, we poured our hearts into our latest album, Holiday Road. I am so excited to see which songs will be our audience's favorites! If you come to our show, you can expect to laugh, sing and be fully prepared to ring in the holidays. We can't wait to see you on the Holiday Road Tour!”

Before getting in the holiday mood, Straight No Chaser is following up their totally fly 2024 summer tour packed full of 90s boy band, pop, and R&B hits, with “Straight No Chaser Summer: 90s Part 2.” Featuring their own twist on 90s classics like Lisa Loeb's “Stay (I Missed You),” “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, “Linger” from The Cranberries, and Santana's “Maria Maria,” Straight No Chaser brings audiences of all ages back to a simpler time, one unafraid of bright neons, loud prints, and cool boy bands.

The “90s Part 2” tour starts in July in Englewood, NJ and dances its way across the country through the first week of September, with O-Town as special guests on select dates. Straight No Chaser will then make a one-night-only appearance opening for the iconic Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on September 6 at The Greek Theatre. Tickets for the summer dates are on sale now. For the full tour schedule and additional information, please visit SNCmusic.com.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!