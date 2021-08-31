SQUONK - HAND TO HAND Comes to Des Moines This Weekend

Hand to Hand is propelled by 2 giant puppet hands, each the size of a house and rigged like a sailing ship, and music that blows the roof off. The Squonkers, dwarfed by the hands, climb a multi-tiered stage. Music rises from a single finger flicking an organ key, as natural an expression of humanity as a wave or a fist. Squonk's original progressive rock drives a journey that is spectacular, plaintive, and comic.

In this melee, the giant thumbs detach to become truly opposable and challenge each other with guitars. Audience members come together to grab the rigging, each individual powering a larger movement of giant fingers, a web of connections, a single dance. We want to encourage shared discovery, people face to face, festive, and making a community of the imagination. Hand to Hand.

Co-commissioned by the Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C), Artscape (Baltimore, MD), Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (Pittsburgh, PA), Moraine Valley Fine & Performing Arts Center (Chicago, IL), FirstWorks (Providence, RI), and Discovery Green (Houston, TX).

The event runs September 3 - 5 at Cowles Commons.

Learn more at https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/squonk/.