The Des Moines Symphony Will Perform HOPE - COPLAND & GERSHWIN in April

The Des Moines Symphony will bring a blend of American classics to the stage this spring with “Hope – Copland & Gershwin,” a Masterworks concert scheduled for April 18 and April 19, 2026, at the Des Moines Civic Center.

The program opens with Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a lyrical tribute to Americana known for its evocative harmonies and optimistic spirit. The concert also features George Gershwin’s jazz‑infused An American in Paris, a vibrant orchestral work inspired by Gershwin’s own experiences in the French capital. In addition, the evening will include compositions by Margaret Bonds and a contemporary piece celebrating the city’s Sculpture Park.

Symphony officials said the concert is part of the orchestra’s broader Masterworks season, which blends traditional repertoire with pieces that explore diverse facets of American music. “Hope – Copland & Gershwin” aims to offer audiences both familiarity and discovery, connecting iconic sounds with fresh artistic perspectives.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office and online.