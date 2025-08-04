Feature: Des Moines August 2025 Theatre Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As one theatre season in Des Moines comes to a close, we can't help but feel the excitement for the next one that's about to start. As we look ahead, I want to bring our focus to what is happening locally in our theatre scene. While I’m not reviewing shows, I still want to highlight what is going on. So, I’m trying something new and will be writing a monthly article here about what is happening on stage and which shows are gearing up for auditions.

We can’t talk about kicking off the season without taking a moment to celebrate the previous season. And there is one way to celebrate that brings all our theatres together: The Cloris Awards. Judges have been seeing shows all season and have their final scores in. We will find out who and what shows are nominated on Wednesday, August 6. You will be able to see nominations on the Cloris Awards Facebook page. Then we can look forward to celebrating the 10th Annual Cloris Awards on August 24 at Hoyt Sherman Place.

Ankeny Community Theatre is closing its 24/25 season and kicks off a new Cloris Award season this week with their production of “A Perfect Rendezvous: The Musical by local playwright John Claes. This is a musical comedy based on the play by the same name, which Ankeny staged in 2021. It centers around Zoey, who is bringing her boyfriend TJ home to meet the parents. The show runs August 8-17. To find out more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/

The new season continues at Des Moines Playhouse with The Penguin Project Production of “Honk Jr.” The show tells the story of Ugly, who looks different from their sibling ducklings. Ugly goes on an adventure of self-discovery, visiting several other animals and learning that it’s a good thing to be different. The show runs August 14-17. To find out more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-penguin-project-production-of-honk-jr/

We also have multiple theatres holding auditions for their fall shows this month, with several of these productions featuring roles for youth.

Auditions kick off on Tuesday, August 12, for Iowa Stage’s production of Sam Shepard’s “Buried Child,” starting at 6:00 PM, with callbacks if needed on September 13. The show centers around a couple barely hanging onto their farmland and sanity. Confusion begins when their Grandson, Vince, visits with his girlfriend, but they don’t recognize him. At the center of this drama about the American family is a deep, dark secret. To find out more about auditions, visit https://www.iowastage.org/audition.

We continue with our second of four auditions in August with CAP Theatre in Altoona, which is holding auditions for their fall production of “Beetlejuice Jr.” The show is looking for students entering 6th grade through age 17. Auditions are being held on Saturday, August 16, starting at 9:00 AM, with callbacks on Monday, August 18. “Beetlejuice Jr.” tells the story of Lydia, a girl who has been forced to move to a new home after her mother dies. All she wants is for her Dad to see her and go back to her childhood home. At her new house, she meets two ghosts and a delightful demon named Beetlejuice. To find out more about the show, or to sign up to audition, visit https://www.captheatre.org/beetlejuice-jr/

Des Moines Playhouse is bringing back a show this fall that used to be a yearly tradition. They will be holding auditions for the return of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Monday, August 18, starting at 6:00 PM, and Tuesday, August 19, from 6:00 PM. They are looking for a cast from ages 8 to adult. Call backs are currently scheduled for August 21. The show tells the story of the Herdmans, some of the worst kids in the world, who show up at church wanting roles in the Christmas pageant. How do the children and the ladies of the church react? You’ll have to see the show to find out. To find out more about auditions, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

Our final audition for the month is with Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for their fall production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” on August 21 from 6:00 PM and August 23 from 9:00 AM. They are looking for students ages 8-18. Call backs will be held on August 26 at 6:00 PM. Let the young artist in your life go on an adventure of pure imagination as they punch their golden ticket with Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Jo as they journey through Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The show features the songs from the classic film. To find out more and to sign up for auditions, visit Willy Wonka Jr.

If you have an event or a show that you'd like to see featured in our upcoming articles, or if there's something exciting happening in our local theatre scene that I might have missed, I'd love to hear from you. Your input is invaluable in making this a comprehensive and engaging resource for all theatre enthusiasts.