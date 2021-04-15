Murder Mystery Event Will Be Presented as Part of LAMB Arts Regional Theatre's Fundraising Week

As part of its fundraising week, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre will present THE MYSTERIOUS 1922 MURDER AT THE SIOUX CITY AUDITORIUM.

Unlike any murder mystery you may have participated in, this one is totally online and totally fun from beginning to end. Yup, there's a murder but to solve it... well, it's rather time-sensitive.

Reservations are required for this event which will be presented on Friday, April 16 at 7pm.

This event is not a part of the 20-21 Season but is one of the exciting events during LAMB's 8 Day Online FUN-draising Week - THE VAULT: "breaking into the past to bring you the future."

Proceeds will be going toward the 625 Douglas Project, allowing the theater to refurbish and move from 417 Market St. to 625 Douglas St.

Learn more at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=123017.