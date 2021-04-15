Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Murder Mystery Event Will Be Presented as Part of LAMB Arts Regional Theatre's Fundraising Week

Proceeds will be going toward the 625 Douglas Project, allowing the theater to refurbish and move from 417 Market St. to 625 Douglas St.

Apr. 15, 2021  
Murder Mystery Event Will Be Presented as Part of LAMB Arts Regional Theatre's Fundraising Week

As part of its fundraising week, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre will present THE MYSTERIOUS 1922 MURDER AT THE SIOUX CITY AUDITORIUM.

Unlike any murder mystery you may have participated in, this one is totally online and totally fun from beginning to end. Yup, there's a murder but to solve it... well, it's rather time-sensitive.

Reservations are required for this event which will be presented on Friday, April 16 at 7pm.

This event is not a part of the 20-21 Season but is one of the exciting events during LAMB's 8 Day Online FUN-draising Week - THE VAULT: "breaking into the past to bring you the future."

Proceeds will be going toward the 625 Douglas Project, allowing the theater to refurbish and move from 417 Market St. to 625 Douglas St.

Learn more at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=123017.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I Have Rehearsal T-Shirt
First Day Of School T-Shirt
I Can't I'm In Rehearsal Sticker

Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories
University of Iowa Theatre Department Will Steam ASCEND Next Week Photo

University of Iowa Theatre Department Will Steam ASCEND Next Week

BWW Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING:THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN at Des Moines Pl Photo

BWW Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING:THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN at Des Moines Playhouse

Donors Help Orchestra Iowa Replace Music Destroyed in Derecho Damage Photo

Donors Help Orchestra Iowa Replace Music Destroyed in Derecho Damage

The Des Moines Playhouse Announces Summer Tent Theatre Photo

The Des Moines Playhouse Announces Summer Tent Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get $10 tix to A Letter To Harvey Milk!
  • 2021 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival Announced for May
  • Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran to Premiere PARTY IN THE BARDO at Park Avenue Armory in May
  • New 42 and Russell Granet, John B. King, Jr. & More to be Honored at Education is Everything Virtual Gala