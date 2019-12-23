Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Des Moines:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Best Costume (Musical)
Best Costume (Play)
Best Direction (Musical)
Best Direction (Play)
Best Ensemble (Musical)
Best Ensemble (Play)
Best Lighting (Musical)
Best Lighting (Play)
Best Music Direction (Musical)
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Orchestra (Musical)
Best Play
Best Set (Musical)
Best Set (Play)
Best Sound (Musical)
Best Sound (Play)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Symphonic Performance
Best Touring Production
Best Youth Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 22%
Dave Wagner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 19%
Jay Jacobson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 11%
Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 24%
Chris Williams - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
Aaron Smith - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Pyramid Theatre Company 8%
Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 23%
Annie Foskett - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 20%
Michelle Vaudrin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%
Deb Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 21%
Olivia Gorden - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 13%
Grace Smithey - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater. 13%
Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 26%
Emily Coffey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 17%
Dee Bollinger - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 10%
Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 23%
Angela Lampe - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Des Moines Playhouse 14%
Nicholas Amundson - ROCKY HORROR - Kata Klysmic Productions 13%
Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 28%
Cheryl Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Ankeny Community Theater 21%
Susanna Douthit - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 20%
Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
Alex Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
Megan Helmers - ORDINARY DAYS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 10%
Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
David VanCleave - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 19%
Doug Moon - PASSING NOTES - Ankeny Community Theater 8%
The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 22%
The Cast of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
The Cast of 'Disney's Newsies' - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 14%
The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 22%
The Cast of 'Dog Sees God' - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 19%
The Cast of 'Too Heave For Your Pocket' - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company 9%
Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 37%
Mandy Heath - NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 25%
Charissa Hamel - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 20%
Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 29%
Dan Stratman - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 17%
Cheryl Clark, Michael Hollister, Matt Tuttle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 13%
Andra Peeler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 23%
Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 23%
Brenton Brown - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 20%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 21%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 17%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 12%
LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera 44%
CANDIDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 28%
BON APPETIT - Des Moines Metro Opera 18%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 48%
BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 29%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 23%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 18%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%
Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 50%
Barb Wagner - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 26%
Ronnie Wells - ORDINARY DAYS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 24%
Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 22%
Cheryl Clark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%
Jay Jagrim - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%
Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 31%
Brandon Kair - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 19%
Josh Jepson - BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 26%
Mark Toebben - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 20%
Mark Toebben - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 19%
Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 42%
Greg DiMarco - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 27%
Josh Zirkle - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 21%
Bobby Nalean - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 16%
Josh Visnapuu - CLOSER - Open Door Rep 14%
Tyler French - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 14%
Allison Buechler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 38%
Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 38%
Molly Larche - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 23%
Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 18%
Emma Norman - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
Jen Green - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 13%
WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony 44%
PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Symphony 24%
RENNE ELISE GOLDSBERRY - Des Moines Symphony 16%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts 54%
ALADDIN - Des Moines Performing Arts 22%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Performing Arts 15%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 40%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%
YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 15%
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Best Costume (Musical)
Best Costume (Play)
Best Direction (Musical)
Best Direction (Play)
Best Ensemble (Musical)
Best Ensemble (Play)
Best Lighting (Musical)
Best Lighting (Play)
Best Music Direction (Musical)
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Orchestra (Musical)
Best Play
Best Set (Musical)
Best Set (Play)
Best Sound (Musical)
Best Sound (Play)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Symphonic Performance
Best Touring Production
Best Youth Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.