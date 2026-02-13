Review: THE NAKED MAGICIANS at Des Moines Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One thing you know for sure going into a Temple Comedy Series show at Des Moines Performing Arts is that you are going to have a good time. It could be a one-person show, a small musical, or even a comedic magic show. So when they announced they were bringing back "The Naked Magicians" as part of the Temple Comedy Series this year, I knew the show had to be more than what it appeared to be. The show returns for a limited 5-show engagement through Valentine's Day, and with limited seating left, you need to get your tickets ASAP.

What makes this show unique, and why bring it back? To answer that, let me tell you a little about the show. The show centers on two close-up magicians who also mix in some improv and dancing. They are very much aware that people have come to see "The Naked Magicians." Throughout the evening, they do different tricks to warm up the audience, slowly taking off little bits of clothing, until, at the end, there is nowhere to hide the magic they are doing.

Now, you can't talk about "The Naked Magicians" without talking about the guys who play them, Anton Monteleone and Jack Zabilka. What made the show fun for me was that they both go by their own names but become heightened versions of themselves, which is where part of the humor comes from. The other part comes in when you see how different the two of them are, one from Boston and the other from Chicago. While different, they both play so well off each other, which makes for great comedy.

Whether it's your first time seeing "The Naked Magicians, or you're a returning fan, this show will have you laughing all evening. While you may be coming for a magic show or two guys taking off their clothes, you leave with so much more. You get a 90-minute escape, with no limits on what good comedy can do for people. One warning I do need to give is that this show is geared for ages 18 and up due to coarse language, sexual references, and some implied nudity. To find out more, or to purchase one of the remaining tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/the-naked-magicians

