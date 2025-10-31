Des Moines Performing Arts Joins Iowa Adventure Pass

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced its partnership with the Iowa Adventure Pass program for the 2025-26 season, making live theater more accessible to families across the state.

Through this initiative, library patrons at participating libraries can enjoy complimentary tickets to upcoming Wellmark Family Series performances – bringing music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments to new and returning audiences – beginning with Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure on Saturday, Nov. 8.

DMPA’s Coordinator of Community Engagement, Inclusion and Belonging, Janet Casson, helped make this collaboration possible. “This partnership with Iowa Adventure Pass through the Iowa libraries aligns perfectly with our mission to increase ticket access for the performing arts for families in our state.”

Eligible pass holders can reserve up to eight passes for one of the hour-long performances this season.

“The Iowa Adventure Pass is thrilled to partner with DMPA and the Wellmark Family Series to expand access to performing arts in Des Moines. This partnership is part of our shared commitment to making cultural experiences accessible to all families. We are very thankful for this opportunity, which allows more library families to experience the inspiration and joy of live theater,” says Karalee Kerr, Iowa Adventure Pass Administrator and Grimes Public Library Assistant Director.

Tickets to the Wellmark Family Series shows are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Passes can only be reserved up to 60 days in advance. Library patrons who reserve tickets must bring their confirmation pass and photo ID to the Des Moines Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines) prior to the performance to redeem their tickets. Tickets must be redeemed no later than 45 minutes before the show.

Due to the popularity of the first show in the series, Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure, DMPA is adding 20 extra tickets for each performance.



To learn more about the Iowa Adventure Pass and to reserve tickets to a Wellmark Family Series show, visit iowadventurepass.org.