Z2 Entertainment Venues Launch Recovery Funds

Z2 Entertainment venues-the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre in Boulder and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins-have each launched Recovery Funds to help weather the financial storm the global pandemic has brought upon independent music venues across the nation. Unable to hold concerts for the past four months, Z2 Entertainment has been unable to accrue any income. Its continuation to honor refunds for canceled and postponed shows, in addition to accounting for the numerous overhead expenses it takes to ensure its three venues are able to reopen at a safe time and with all safety measures in place, has increased the severity of Z2's financial situation.

Contributions of any amount to these Recovery Funds is greatly appreciated. To show their appreciation, the venues are offering Thank You packages for several different contribution levels. Offerings include gifts ranging from seat naming, free drinks and food to premiere seating and annual passes for all three venues.

Each venue's Recovery Fund can be found on their respective websites:

bouldertheater.com

foxtheatre.com

aggitheatre.com

In the spirit of supporting independent venues, Z2 Entertainment (a member of the National Independent Venue Association) also requests reaching out to your local representatives to support S. 3814/H.R. 7481, the RESTART Act. The passing of this bill will help ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation.

Take action at SaveOurStages.com.

For more information about this campaign, please contact

Christian Hee at christian@z2ent.com.

How to Contribute

Contributions accepted online at: bouldertheatre.com, foxtheatre.com, aggietheatre.com.

