WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Announced Pikes Peak Center, November 8

Whose Live Anyway? is coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10am. Tickets are $29.50 and $39.50 plus applicable fees, and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $79.50. All tickets may be purchased online at PikesPeakCenter.com or charged by phone at 719-520-SHOW.

About Whose Live Anyway?: The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: Whose Live Anyway?

Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.ans





