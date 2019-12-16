British talk-show host David Frost has become a laughingstock. Richard Nixon has just resigned from the Presidency in disgrace. One man is determined to save his career. The other wants to redeem his place in history. When these two titans come together for a series of interviews, it's clear that, on television, image is king, and only one of them can win.

Vintage Theatre presents "Frost/Nixon" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 January 3 through February 9. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Scott Gaines takes on the role of David Frost and Denis Berkfeldt* as Richard Nixon. The cast includes Iliana Lucera Barron (Caroline Cushing), Allistair Basse (Bob Zelnick), Ben Butler (Manolo Sanchez/Studio Technician), Eric Carlson (Jack Brennan), Griffen Davis (Studio Manager/Camera Operator), John Greene (Swifty Lazar/Mike Wallace), William B. Kahn (Jim Reston) Natalie Kilkenny (Evonne Goolagong/Stewardess/Waitress) and Owen T. Niland (John Birt/Ollie).

46 years ago in January, 1973 former Nixon aides G. Gordon Liddy and James W. McCord Jr. are convicted of conspiracy, burglary and wiretapping in the Watergate incident. Five other men plead guilty, but mysteries remain. 18 months later the House Judiciary Committee will pass the first of three articles of impeachment, charging obstruction of justice, leading Richard Nixon to become the first U.S. president to resign his office. Vice President Gerald R. Ford assumes the country's highest office, and later, pardons Nixon of all charges related to the Watergate case.

Nixon continued to deny his Watergate complicity and seethes in exile. He sees David Frost as a soft touch interviewer who could be manipulated to suit his own ends. On May 4, 1977, forty-five million Americans watched.





