Video: First Look at DCPA's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS With Ben Fankhauser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Feast on the Denver Center’s production of a beloved sci-fi musical that has rocked the globe for generations! The meek, yet nurturing, Seymour Krelborn is perennially down on his luck. Working at a flower shop on Skid Row, he is constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik. He’s infatuated with his co-worker Audrey, but she is caught in a toxic relationship with a sadistic dentist.

Little Shop of Horrors features Jaden Dominique (The Big Gay Jamboree, Off-Broadway) as Chiffon and Audrey Understudy, Elexis Morton (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Crystal, Holly Jackson (Disney’s Aladdin, Starlight Theatre) as Ronnette, David Studwell (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Mushnik, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Broadway) as Audrey, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Broadway) as Seymour, Will Branner (Back to the Future, Broadway) as Orin, Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away, National Tour) as Audrey II, Joe Gallina (El Gato con Botas, Broadway) as Audrey II Puppeteer, Amirah Joy Lomax (Escape to Margaritaville, Cortland Repertory Theatre) as Urchins Understudy, Jacob Dresch (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Seymour, Orin, and Mr. Mushnik Understudy, and Elijah Dawson (Pipe Dream, Berkshire Theatre Group) as Audrey II and Audrey II Puppeteer Understudy.

Little Shop of Horrors will be directed by Chris Coleman (Hamlet, DCPA) with choreography by Rickey Tripp (A Wonderful World, Broadway), music direction by Angela Steiner (A Little Night Music, DCPA), scenic design by Alan E. Muraoka (The Chinese Lady, DCPA), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (Clyde’s, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (Rubicon, DCPA), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Much Ado About Nothing, Pacific Conservatory Theatre), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Hamlet, DCPA), intimacy and fight directing by Samantha Egle (Rubicon, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), Murnane Casting - Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (Hamlet, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, DCPA) and Malia Stoner (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA).

One day, Seymour chances upon a strange and mysterious new plant cutting, which he nurses back to health. When he discovers the flytrap’s appetite for human blood, it thrives and begins to sing for its supper. But when Audrey II’s bloodlust becomes insatiable, Seymour must take a stand to prevent the carnivorous plant from world domination.

Unforgettable musical numbers, including the title track, “Skid Row,” and “Suddenly, Seymour,” will provide massive dose of nostalgia for theatre-lovers. For newcomers to musical comedies, Little Shop of Horrors provides a delicious introduction to the joyful, larger-than-life world of Broadway.

Comments