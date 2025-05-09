Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts Announces Inaugural Production Of JERRY'S GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts has announced its inaugural independently produced production of Jerry's Girls, co-presented with the Mizel Arts and Culture Center as part of their Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies, and Music).

Running September 26th through October 12th, 2025, at the Pluss Theatre, Jerry's Girls celebrates the music of Jerry Herman, one of Broadway's most beloved composers. Herman's career spans more than five decades, and his timeless works have brought joy and inspiration to millions. Known for his ability to create dynamic, heartfelt characters and unforgettable melodies, Herman is best remembered for his iconic Broadway shows Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, and Mack & Mabel. His music continues to captivate audiences with its charm, elegance, and wit.

Jerry's Girls highlights some of Herman's most beloved songs, honoring the empowering roles he wrote for women in his iconic works. These characters, infused with humor, strength, and humanity, celebrate Herman's enduring legacy of creating compelling and diverse female leads in musical theatre.

The production is led by Veritas' Producing Artistic Director, Nancy Evans Begley, a True West Award recipient, a Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award winner, and a two-time Marlowe Award winner. The creative team includes director Peter Dearth, choreographer Rebecca Dean, and music director Jerimiah Otto.

Tickets will be available online through the Mizel Arts and Culture Center's Steve Wilson Box Office at the end of July.

Join us for an evening of celebration, nostalgia, and the unparalleled music of Jerry Herman.

