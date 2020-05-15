VPAC's Ghost Light Sessions Continue With TURNTABLE REVUE And HARDSCRABBLE

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) has just announced the next two shows in its newly formed live stream series, The Ghost Light Sessions.

The venue recently debuted the new virtual music series with local band, The Runaway Grooms playing to an empty theater. The Ghost Light Sessions will continue on this May and offer something many of us are truly missing - the love and thrill of a live show. It also aims to support regional musicians who are also looking for a stage, audience and platform to share their songs.

"In trying times, the arts can give us more inspiration than ever. We believe nothing can compare to the feeling and power of a live performance. The exhilaration is palpable. The arts transcend generations, they bring communities together, they cross cultures and unite us all. That is why we feel it is essential to keep the music going - especially now as we need, more than ever, to find a way to reconnect," said Duncan Horner, Executive Director.

Next up, the Turntable Revue will take the stage Thursday, May 21 at 7pm. Sister-brother duo Terry Armistead and Joe Bianchi grew up with a folk singing, guitar playin', beer drinking father and a piano playin', church singin' mother. Jeff Armistead plays the keys and brings a distinct Detroit sound to the acoustic stylings of the band and Brian Loftus of BLT fame is on the drums. Expect to hear just about anything as they've been known to throw down some Zeppelin and Emmylou Harris as well as their original music in the same set.

The following week will be local bluegrass group, Hardscrabble, who will perform Thursday, May 28 at 7pm. Hardscrabble music can best be described as pure Colorado bluegrass. The band has made a name for itself by offering a unique blend of original songs mixed with traditional bluegrass anthems, and colorful renditions of crowd favorites. They deliver a lively show aimed at audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds. Hardscrabble has a rich and lively sound showcasing the amazing songwriting and flat-picking skills of Rob and the rafter-shaking voice of singer, Jena. More recent to the band, Andy and Madeline have brought in a fresh sound to round out that of banajer Eric, pickin' on the five-string. Hardscrabble has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts in bluegrass including Peter Rowan, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Great American Taxi, Tyler Childers and many more.

A virtual tip jar will be available during each show. To tune in for this free streamed series, visit: www.vilarpac.org/streaming.





