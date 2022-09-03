Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UNCO Faculty and Composer Edward W. Hardy Launch the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship

This institution nurtures the arts entrepreneurship culture of UNC and furthers learning for all students, active and alum.

Sep. 03, 2022  

The University of Northern Colorado faculty and composer Edward W. Hardy have have announced the launch of the the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship. The Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship (NOCO CfAE) is a new arts institution that strengthens the connection between the Northern Colorado arts community and the university. Supported by the University of Northern Colorado, College of Performing and Visual Arts, the NOCO CfAE values innovative ideas, the advancement of knowledge, and creative energy for all artist-entrepreneurs. This institution nurtures the arts entrepreneurship culture of UNC and furthers learning for all students, active and alum.

The Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship, led by co-directors Dr. Sarah Off, Dr. Rand Harmon, and the director of operations Edward W. Hardy, is located in Crabbe Hall, Rm 203. Throughout the 22-23 season, the NOCO CfAE will host four major community events in Greeley, Colorado. Various events will include visual art, music, theatre, and dance performances curated and presented by students of UNC PVA.

Community events will include the CfAE Launch party, Day of Art, StART Salon, and the GRAD Salon, along with the opportunity to expand your entrepreneurial skills from artist-in-residence Edward W. Hardy. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about this arts center, visit https://arts.unco.edu/entrepreneurship-center/.




September 3, 2022

The University of Northern Colorado faculty and composer Edward W. Hardy have have announced the launch of the the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship. The Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship (NOCO CfAE) is a new arts institution that strengthens the connection between the Northern Colorado arts community and the university.
