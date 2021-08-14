Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Triple Threat Comedy Night Will Be Performed at Bellco Theatre in September

Performers include Frank Caliendo, Sal Vulcano, and David Spade.

Aug. 14, 2021  

The Zarlengo Foundation presents Triple Threat Comedy Night with FRANK CALIENDO, SAL VULCANO & David Spade, LIVE at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, September 25th at 8pm. Tickets range from $59.95 to $89.95 and are on sale now at AXS.com.

Proceeds will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in and around the Denver community. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center at Havern School.

Since its inception, the foundation has contributed $1,251,000to education-related causes in the Denver area. For additional information about The Zarlengo Foundation, please visit http://www.zarlengofoundation.org. For information on sponsorship packages, please contact Kathryn Zarlengo at 303-357-5633 / katie@zarlengofoundation.org.


