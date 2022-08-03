The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company 2022/23 Season Tickets On Sale August 5

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) announces today that tickets for the 2022/23 DCPA Theatre Company productions will go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10am MT.

"I am thrilled to begin a new Theatre Company season with new plays by emerging playwrights, as well as stories that audiences know and love," stated DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "We can't wait to welcome audiences into our spaces and continue to share in the love of live performances together."

DCPA Subscriber tickets are now on sale. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug 5 at 10am MT and may be purchased as follows:

ABOUT THE SHOWS (In Date Order)

Sept 9 - Oct 16, 2022

Singleton Theatre

Tickets start at $35

The year is 1834 and 14-year-old Afong Moy is the first Chinese woman mainland America has ever seen. For a fee, spectators watch her eat shrimp and vegetables with chopsticks in an "exotic" habitat. They watch her walk. They gawk at her tiny bound feet. But she is honored to share her culture in a land bustling with opportunity. Her translator, protector, and only interlocutor is Atung, a Chinese man who has been living in America for decades. Under the watchful eyes of Atung and the viewing public, Afong grows up and tours the U.S. as part of a traveling sideshow.

Together, our two protagonists make poetic, pithy observations about culture, imperialism, and western philosophy as they watch a young nation struggle to define itself. Visually stunning and undeniably clever, The Chinese Lady shines a light on parts of our history that aren't so black-and-white.

Sept 30 - Nov 6, 2022

Kilstrom Theatre

Tickets start at $35

A playful comedy layered with all the rich complexity that comes with Shakespeare's work, Much Ado About Nothing is a snappy, surprisingly timely meditation on gossip, gender roles, and the follies of romance. Don Pedro, Claudio, and Benedick arrive in the Sicilian port town of Messina after a decisive victory on the battlefield. As they join in the post-war celebrations at the governor's estate, Claudio takes a liking to their host's daughter, Hero. Meanwhile, Benedick engages in a different sort of battle with Hero's cousin, the quick-witted Beatrice. Cupid-like characters conspire to bring our quartet of lovers together, while darker forces seek to drive them apart. Can love truly conquer all when the combined powers of deception, betrayal, and envy stand in its way? Much Ado About Nothing is comedic, yet cautionary. Elegant, yet down to earth. It's mischievous and undeniably merry. It might just be the world's most well-known (and beloved) Renaissance rom-com.

Directed by the Denver Center's own Chris Coleman (Oklahoma!, Twelfth Night), and featuring scenic design by Klara Zieglarova (Jersey Boys, Rattlesnake Kate) and music by Tom Hagerman (Sweeney Todd, Twelfth Night), this refreshing spin on a 400-year-old classic is not to be missed.

Nov 18 - Dec 24, 2022

Wolf Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company's "blessedly exhilarating!" (Westword) production illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

WORLD PREMIERE:

Jan 27 - Mar 12, 2023

Singleton Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, has a serious problem on her hands. Her showroom is an active crime scene. Part crime-comedy, part telenovela, and 100% chistoso, the play centers on Mariana and her impromptu support system, including her intern Carolina, a young police officer named Juan, and her mother Estella, a larger-than-life film and television star who insists on saving the show.

Stylish and vibrant, this world premiere play offers a light-hearted look at the struggles many Latinas go through to gain entry into cultural and artistic spaces that have historically excluded them. It examines Latinx representation in the media, the fears and uncertainties of adulthood, art as an industry, love, and family. And through it all, you won't stop laughing - or dancing - in your seat!

HOTTER THAN EGYPT

Feb 10 - Mar 12, 2023

Kilstrom Theatre

Tickets start at $35

No matter where you live, the ups and downs of married life are universal. For a middle-aged American couple traveling to Egypt on a business trip-slash-vacation, their relationship is put to the test when an old connection leads to new temptation. As the eager tourists strive to connect with Egyptian culture in an authentic way, they end up getting more than they bargained for as long-dormant marital issues begin to percolate. Drawing from the political, cultural, and religious realities of living in the region, this quick-witted dramedy set in the heat of Cairo pits loyalty against attraction as its characters grapple with the ever-changing struggle of staying committed to their partners.

Middle East American Distinguished Playwright Award winner Yussef El Guindi specializes "in cultural and geographical displacement, from alienated couples to the promises and frustrations of immigration, and the ways people maneuver through foreignness and belonging" (Seattle Times).

Mar 31 - May 7, 2023

Wolf Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Beloved by audiences worldwide, The Color Purple traces one woman's fraught journey towards freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. As she comes of age, her babies are taken from her, she is married off to an abusive husband, and her sister runs away, leaving Celie gut-wrenchingly alone, spirit broken. Step by tiny step - and with the help of two courageous Black women - our hero rises up, gains her independence, and rebuilds her life from scratch.

The musical adaptation of The Color Purple features awe-inspiring soul, gospel, jazz, and blues vocals underpinned by raw dialogue and a masterful plot. It is a triumphant, uplifting piece of art that reaffirms some fundamental truths: that Black is beautiful, that women are powerful, and that love is love.

Apr 14 - Jun 18, 2023

Singleton Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast-paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 50 roles!

London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps." This film noir gem is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale.

A fresh take on the classic adventure-comedy, The 39 Steps is theatre at its best... an absurd, delightful journey that can only be brought to life on stage.