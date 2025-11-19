Theatre Aspen Unveils Holiday Programming Including HOLIDAY CABARET SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Aspen will present the return of two cherished holiday celebrations: the 5th annual All I Want for Christmas: A Holiday Cabaret and a family-friendly après ski performance of Once Upon a Time: Broadway Wintertime Tales, both held at the iconic Hotel Jerome (330 E Main St, Aspen, CO) on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21.

The cast for the holiday programs includes Danny Kornfeld (Broadway’s Harmony, Theatre Aspen’s Legally Blonde), Mia Scarpa (Theatre Aspen’s Mamma Mia!), Nevada Riley (2019 Apprentice, Broadway’s Beetlejuice, Theatre Aspen’s Mamma Mia!), Chris Marsh Clark (A Beautiful Noise National Tour), Avery Ramsey (Theatre Aspen’s Mamma Mia!), and Sofia Macaluso (Theatre Aspen’s Million Dollar Quartet).

Both programs will be directed by Natalie Malotke (Broadway and National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), with music direction by Jonathan K. Parks (Broadway’s Chicago), featuring Mike Brown on bass and Nicole Patrick on drums, both celebrating their fifth holiday cabaret with Theatre Aspen.

Producing Director of Theatre Aspen Jed Bernstein said, “What a pleasure to renew our long-term partnership with the Hotel Jerome. We are looking forward to another great edition of the Holiday Cabarets."

The two Hotel Jerome programs return in an exciting new format — now with two drinks included and more accessible pricing — on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21. The 5th annual All I Want for Christmas: A Holiday Cabaret begins at 7:30 PM in the Grand Ballroom, featuring holiday favorites and Broadway hits (recommended for ages 10+).