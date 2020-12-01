Theater 29 Presents Colorado-Made Video Plays

Theater 29 presents LOOK, collection of video plays for uncertain times. Written by Colorado playwrights and theatre artists Iliana Lucero Barron, James Brunt, Tami Canaday, Collin Hood, Amber Irish, Melissa Lucero McCarl, Pamela Nocerino, and Matthew Schultz, LOOK will debut January 15, 2021 at 7 PM at www.theater29denver.com.

In mid-November, this group of playwrights and theatre artists each began working on a short video-play on the theme of "There's something I want to show you" using following parameters:

Each play will be recorded by an actor-as-character using a hand-held device like a phone or tablet.

Each piece will contain an implicit or explicit reason for the recording using a hand-held device.

The playwrights and theatre artists are in charge of creating and producing their respective plays, which will debut as a collection on the Theater 29 website.

LOOK is free; however, viewers will be invited to give back to the local theatre arts community by donating to the Denver Actors Fund.

GALLERY 29: Enter the virtual gallery to experience an expanding collection of plays, visual art, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, animation and video by Colorado creative artists. And, starting December 15, visit our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages for new virtual Multi-genre MashUps on intriguing themes.

Gallery 29 features creative artists Rowena Alegria, Alex Burkart, James Brunt, Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, Dannah Elizabeth, Judith Sarah Gelt, Collin Hood, Amber Irish, Melissa Leach, Marin Lepore, Felice Locker, Pamela Nocerino, Confidence Omenai, Frank Oteri, Sara Rockinger, Shane Rodriguez, Matthew Schultz, Gina Wencel, and Sky Yarbrough.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You