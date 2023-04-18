Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The University of Northern Colorado Arts To Feature Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, And Matthew Dane In BIBER, VIVALDI & BACH

URSA Early Music consort, under the direction of Jubal Fulks, will perform an evening of Baroque music (and more) at the First Congregational Church in Greeley.

Apr. 18, 2023  

On April 18, 2023, the UNC Ursa Consort will perform an evening of Baroque music at the First Congregational Church in Greeley, Colorado.

This concert, featuring violinists Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, and guest violist Matthew Dane, will include Heinrich Biber's Battalia a 9, Antonio Vivaldi's Viola d'amore Concerto in D Minor, RV 393, J. S. Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043, Paul Hindemith's Trauermusik (Music of Mourning), and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Today, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM MDT at the First Congregational Church - 2101 16th Street Greeley, CO 80631.

The URSA consort performs seventeenth- and eighteenth-century works for chamber orchestra, using the exciting and improvisatory style of the period. Founded in 2014, the URSA consort has quickly risen to be one of the premier performing ensembles in the Click Here.

For more information, visit Click Here




