TRG Arts And Purple Seven Partner With Statista To Share Data From COVID-19 International Sector Benchmark

International arts management consultants TRG Arts and UK arts data specialists Purple Seven announce that they are partnering with Statista, a leading data and business intelligence portal, to provide access to COVID-19 International Sector Benchmark for Statista's content marketing and information design services. The COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Dashboard, the world's largest (and growing) global arts and cultural consumer dataset, was launched in April by TRG Arts and Purple Seven to provide near real-time intelligence and advice to help arts leaders respond to the pandemic. Statista offers immediate access to data, insights and trends covering thousands of topics to its more than two million registered users.

More than 400 arts organizations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland have signed up to participate in the Benchmark and receive access to the data dashboard for free. It studies live transactional data and is intended to be used for arts advocacy and planning.

"We're very pleased to partner with Statista as we work to increase the reach of TRG Arts' data to wider audiences of trade bodies, government agencies, funders, media and others who can influence the health and survival of the arts and culture sector," said TRG Chief Executive Officer Jill Robinson. "Statista's prominence and creativity in data intelligence will help us build greater support for the organizations that are the heart of our communities."

Christopher Ekwuruke, of the Strategic Data Partnerships team at Statista, said, "We are delighted to seal this partnership with TRG Arts. The timing could not be better, in that we are at a very crucial point for the arts and culture sector across the globe. Ensuring that all stakeholders in the arts and culture sector understand and can take decisive action in the current landscape is vital. We believe TRG's industry insight and expertise, along with Statista's platform which is bringing data to the masses is a winning combination to achieve this end."

The first Statista infographic of TRG Arts/Purple Seven data, "Covid-19 Strikes Devastating Blow to the U.S. Arts Sector," is available at https://www.statista.com/chart/23219/change-in-us-arts-sector-revenue-pandemic/.

