THE PETTY NICKS EXPERIENCE Comes to the Fox Theatre January 2022

The show combines the very best of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie's solo work along with some Fleetwood Mac.

Aug. 10, 2021  

There's a story that Stevie Nicks wanted to join Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. They had some major hits together; yet, she never joined the band full time.

The Petty Nicks Experience is a 'What if..." idea. The show combines the very best of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie's solo work along with some Fleetwood Mac.

From "American Girl" to "Runnin' Down A Dream" to "Edge of 17" to "Landslide" to "Go Your Own Way" - the show is full quintessential American Rock n' Roll!

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.


