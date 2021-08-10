THE PETTY NICKS EXPERIENCE Comes to the Fox Theatre January 2022

There's a story that Stevie Nicks wanted to join Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. They had some major hits together; yet, she never joined the band full time.

The Petty Nicks Experience is a 'What if..." idea. The show combines the very best of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie's solo work along with some Fleetwood Mac.

From "American Girl" to "Runnin' Down A Dream" to "Edge of 17" to "Landslide" to "Go Your Own Way" - the show is full quintessential American Rock n' Roll!

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.