Summer Returns to Denver Center: Events On Sale This Friday

It's on. Fitness and films. Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host its annual Yoga on the Rocks, SnowShape Ski Season Fitness and Film on the Rocks series, with all sessions going on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

"Everyone in Colorado knows how special summertime is and we couldn't be happier to announce the return of the most popular series available to Red Rocks fans," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. "Film on the Rocks and our fitness programs should give Coloradans real reason to start celebrating summer."

Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday and Sunday mornings, June through August.

SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October in preparation for the winter ski and board season.

Film on the Rocks returns for its 22nd season, with a combination of drive-in and in-venue options. Drive-ins begin in May and per-car packages include snacks. In-venue screenings will return later in the summer.

Film on the Rocks Drive-in Schedule:

Week One (5/26-5/31)

Wednesday, May 25 - DIRTY DANCING

Thursday, May 27 - JAWS

Friday, May 28 - ENTER THE DRAGON

Saturday, May 29 - THE SANDLOT

Sunday, May 30 - BEETLEJUICE

Monday, May 31 - ALIENS

Week Two (6/2-6/6)

Wednesday, June 2 - PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE

Thursday, June 3 - DON'T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER'S DEAD

Friday, June 4 - THE AVENGERS

Saturday, June 5 - COMING TO AMERICA

Sunday, June 6 - FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Week Three (6/9-6/13)

Wednesday, June 9 - LA BAMBA

Thursday, June 10 - MOULIN ROUGE

Friday, June 11 - BLACK PANTHER

Saturday, June 12 - THE LOST BOYS

Sunday, June 13 - GOLDENEYE

Week Four (6/16-6/20)

Wednesday, June 16 - DO THE RIGHT THING

Thursday, June 17 - LEGALLY BLONDE

Friday, June 18 - RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Saturday, June 19 - INDEPENDENCE DAY

Sunday, June 20 - THE SHINING

In Amphitheater schedule includes:

Monday, July 12 - CASINO ROYALE

Monday, July 19 - JURASSIC PARK

Monday, August 2- THE PRINCESS BRIDE

Events are still subject to reduced capacities and COVID-related rules may apply, subject to changing health advisories. Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 16. Visit the new www.redrocksonline.com for more information.