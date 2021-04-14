Summer Returns to Denver Center: Events On Sale This Friday
After a year of unusual conditions, Red Rocks is Getting Back In Shape
It's on. Fitness and films. Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host its annual Yoga on the Rocks, SnowShape Ski Season Fitness and Film on the Rocks series, with all sessions going on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
"Everyone in Colorado knows how special summertime is and we couldn't be happier to announce the return of the most popular series available to Red Rocks fans," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. "Film on the Rocks and our fitness programs should give Coloradans real reason to start celebrating summer."
Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday and Sunday mornings, June through August.
SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October in preparation for the winter ski and board season.
Film on the Rocks returns for its 22nd season, with a combination of drive-in and in-venue options. Drive-ins begin in May and per-car packages include snacks. In-venue screenings will return later in the summer.
Film on the Rocks Drive-in Schedule:
Week One (5/26-5/31)
- Wednesday, May 25 - DIRTY DANCING
- Thursday, May 27 - JAWS
- Friday, May 28 - ENTER THE DRAGON
- Saturday, May 29 - THE SANDLOT
- Sunday, May 30 - BEETLEJUICE
- Monday, May 31 - ALIENS
Week Two (6/2-6/6)
- Wednesday, June 2 - PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE
- Thursday, June 3 - DON'T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER'S DEAD
- Friday, June 4 - THE AVENGERS
- Saturday, June 5 - COMING TO AMERICA
- Sunday, June 6 - FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Week Three (6/9-6/13)
- Wednesday, June 9 - LA BAMBA
- Thursday, June 10 - MOULIN ROUGE
- Friday, June 11 - BLACK PANTHER
- Saturday, June 12 - THE LOST BOYS
- Sunday, June 13 - GOLDENEYE
Week Four (6/16-6/20)
- Wednesday, June 16 - DO THE RIGHT THING
- Thursday, June 17 - LEGALLY BLONDE
- Friday, June 18 - RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
- Saturday, June 19 - INDEPENDENCE DAY
- Sunday, June 20 - THE SHINING
In Amphitheater schedule includes:
- Monday, July 12 - CASINO ROYALE
- Monday, July 19 - JURASSIC PARK
- Monday, August 2- THE PRINCESS BRIDE
Events are still subject to reduced capacities and COVID-related rules may apply, subject to changing health advisories. Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 16. Visit the new www.redrocksonline.com for more information.