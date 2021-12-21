Stories On Stage and Buntport Theater Company Present HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL In January

Stories on Stage collaborates once again with Buntport Theater Company in "High School Confidential." The in-person performance is Sunday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, located at 721 Santa Fe Drive. On Friday, January 21 the virtual performance begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.



In high school were you "cool" or the one who wished you were cool? Beset with raging hormones, dealing with secret crushes, worrying about prom - heck, worrying about graduating!@!

From the minds of Buntport Theaters' Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz comes a multitude of characters to show us the crazy way we look back on the "good old days." If I only knew then what I know now!!

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming.

Celebrating their 21th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"High School Confidential" is sponsored by Diane and Robert Gilmore and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Boulder County Arts Alliance and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

